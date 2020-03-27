Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Janz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Janz


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Janz Notice
Arthur Janz, 79, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away March 18, 2020. He was born July 31, 1940 in Jersey City, NJ. Arthur was predeceased by his wife Carol who he married in 1960 and who passed in 2017. A long-time resident of Perth Amboy, NJ and Apopka, FL he spent his last remaining years with family in Las Vegas, NV. Arthur is survived by his children; Mark and wife Ivonne, Scott and wife Nilza, Stacey Smith and husband Todd (deceased), and Chris and wife Susan, his grandchildren; Veronica, Anthony and wife Kathy, Dane and partner Allison, Matthew, Erik and partner Victoria, Samantha and wife Tania, Alyssa, and Camryn, and his great grandchildren; Jason, Rosella, and Valentina. He enjoyed sports and music and will be remembered for his giving nature, work ethic, and his desire for us to "let him show us something". Arthur will be laid to rest with Carol at the Palm Eastern Mortuary in Las Vegas, NV. Services are temporarily on hold due to the Covid 19 virus outbreak. The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Nathan Adelson Hospice at www.NAH.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -