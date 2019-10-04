|
|
Arthur Williams Belden, Jr. was welcomed into heaven with shouts of praise and trumpets blowing on Monday, September 30th. He was born on June 10, 1925 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Col. A.W. Belden and Nan Smith Belden. The family moved twice in his early years; to Cleveland, Ohio and then to Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Ramsey High School and enrolled at Auburn University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. After his freshman year he joined the United States Navy during World War II where he served as an officer. The Navy sent him back to college where he earned his Bachelor's degree from the prestigious J.B. Speed Scientific School at the University of Louisville. During his service in the Navy he was one of the first 50 men to serve on the Joint Long Range Proving Ground at Cape Canaveral. He moved to Orlando in 1957 to work with Ward Engineering Company. In December, 1965 he founded Control Specialists Company and continued to serve the Control Specialists companies from 2012 until 2017. For many years he was an active member of the Florida Section of the Institute of Transportation Engineers. He was an active member of the Episcopal Church at St. Michael's Church in Orlando and later at All Saints Church in Winter Park where he served on the Vestry of both parishes as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Florida. He was deeply involved in various renewal movements in the church including Faith Alive and Cursillo. He was a founding team member of the Glennon House Healing Ministry where he served for nearly 20 years. His life was a complete witness of his faith in Jesus Christ as Lord, guided by the Holy Spirit to bring honor to God the Father. His love for God was followed by his love for his wife, Alice, and his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and for his friends, old and new.
Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, Nan S. Belden and Col. A.W. Belden; his sister, Nancy Belden Hoy; his son, F. Richard (Ricky) O'Donoghue; his daughter, Judy O. Batterson.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alice Belden; his son, W. Bruce (Leigh) O'Donoghue; his daughter, Janice Belden (Jim) Subers; (8) grandchildren: Scott Batterson, Joy Subers Meadows, Sara Batterson Anastasia, Jason Subers, Jake Subers, Jonathan Subers, Alison O'Donoghue and Grace O'Donoghue; and (10) great-grandchildren: Kate, Mac, William, Alister, Lachlan, Haven, Wes, Shepherd, Asher and Ava Joy.
A Memorial Service for Arthur will be held on Thursday, October 10th at Saint Michael's Church in Orlando at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Arthur's honor to Vision Orlando. (www.VisionOrlando.org)
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019