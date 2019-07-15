Ashlea Nicole Fadem, 36, of Orlando passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from pneumonia. Born April 21, 1983 Ashlea was raised in Orlando and graduated from Lake Highland Prep in 2001. Upon completing High School, Ashlea attended Oxford at Emory and Rollins College majoring in Psychology .



Ashlea was involved in volunteer work with ORMC and Covenant House for the Homeless.



Ashlea was a lifelong lover of sports and enjoyed playing basketball and softball for Lk. Highlands and was a faithful fan of the Orlando Magic. Ashlea was loyal to a fault, possessed a very strong will, was up front with her feelings and beliefs and a devoted 'mother' to her beloved dog Trigger. Preceded in death by her father, Dr. Jerold Fadem, Sr and survived by her mother Kris Moncrief Fadem, Ashlea leaves behind six half brothers and sisters, Jerry Fadem Jr. (Carmen), MaryJane Harmount, KC Fadem (Kimberly), Betsy Story (Dirk), Bob Fadem (Beth), Katie Cannon (Rob Major), Grandparents, many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, half nieces and nephews and her wonderful dog Trigger.



Ashlea will be forever loved and missed dearly.



Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Woodlawn Cemetery Gotha, Florida. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 15 to July 18, 2019