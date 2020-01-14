Home

Ford & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1001 N Mt Auburn Rd
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 334-1313
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ford & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1001 N Mt Auburn Rd
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Cape First Church
254 S. Silver Springs Rd
Cape Girardeau, MO
Ashley Marie Howard


1997 - 2020
Ashley Marie Howard Notice
Ashley Marie Howard, 22, of Jackson, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.

She was born October 25, 1997 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the daughter of Cecil and Vicki (Lopas) Smith.

She and Zachary Howard were married October 7, 2017 in Sanford, Florida.

Loving survivors include her husband, Zachary of Jackson; her parents, Cecil and Vicki Smith of Sanford, Florida; sister, Gabriell Smith; brothers, Joshua and Ethan Smith; many other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles "Chuck" Lopas and a brother, Sean Roberts.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ford and Sons Mt. Auburn Chapel, 1001 N. Mt. Auburn Rd., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Rd.,Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 with Pastor Blake Tielmann officiating.

In lieu of flowers in Ashley's memory and her late brother, A1C Sean Roberts, donations may be given to Gold Star Families for Peace.

Online condolences and full obituary can be viewed at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
