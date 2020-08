July 7,1978---August 29, 2009



No one believes it's been eleven years since you went away; To us, it's been the same as the very first day.



Yes, it sure seems like it went by so fast; But our pain and heartache will always last.



We know you're in good hands, with Almighty God above; And no amount of time, will diminish our love.



Ash, maybe you are gone, but you will never be forgotten.



From all those who love you.



