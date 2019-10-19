Orlando Sentinel Notices
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road
Gotha, FL 34734
(407) 293-1361
Atha Lorene Henkle

Atha Lorene (Greathouse) Henkle, 88, of Orlando, passed away peacefully October 17, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice surrounded by her family. She was born April 7, 1931 in Brown County, Indiana and married John William Henkle Sr. in 1949. Lorene and John moved with their four children to Orlando, Florida in 1963.

Mrs. Henkle is preceded in death by her parents (Virgil and Olive Blanche Greathouse) and her three sisters. She is survived by her husband of 70 years and four children: John (Joan) Henkle Jr., Jack (Nancy) Henkle, Jeff (Melanie Gay) Henkle, Judy (Dennis) McNulty, as well as ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on October 21, 2019 at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home with visitation at 10 am, service at 11 am, and interment at 12 pm.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
