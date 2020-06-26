Audrey Ann Eidson was born in Gadsden Alabama on August 3, 1929, to George T and Audrey Pilcher Eidson. She moved to Orlando in 1934 with her parents and her brothers, George and Ted. Ann attended and was graduated from Marks Street School, Memorial Junior High School (on Lake Eola) and Orlando High School (on East Robinson). At Florida State University, Ann was active in student government, received the Gold Key award and was president of her social fraternity, Pi Beta Phi. After college graduation, Ann taught school for a year, then went to work "temporarily" with her father in his newly founded insurance agency. Forty-three years later, Ann retired as President of George Eidson Agency, Inc. During those years, Ann served on the Boards of the Orlando Union Rescue Mission, Orlando Chamber of Commerce, Orlando Museum of Art, Central Florida Kidney Center and was a founding member of Florida Executive Women. Ann was a member of the Junior League, First Presbyterian Church, Rosalind Club, Antiquarian Society, and Country Club of Orlando. In retirement, Ann enjoyed her friends, traveling and antiquing. Ann is survived by her brother Ted, sister-in-law Betty Eidson, and her beloved nieces and nephews, Dr. Sue Ann Eidson, Analisa Dillingham, William Eidson, Frank (Cindy) Eidson, George Eidson III, Don Eidson, Earl Eidson, Mary Elizabeth (Carlisle) Holler, Beth Holler (David) Jacobs, Sara Holler (James) Foss, and Laura Ann (Mark) Cosgrove.



A private family burial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to one of Ann's charitable organizations.



