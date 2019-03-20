Audrey Glendening Kilpatrick, 68, of Apopka, FL passed away on March 18, 2019 in Altamonte Springs, Florida in the presence of her loving family. Audrey was born on November 8, 1950 to William and Itala Glendening in Caracas, Venezuela. She received her Bachelor's degree from Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY. She later went on to study at the Sorbonne University, Paris, France. Upon graduating from the Sorbonne Audrey had a 17 year career working for the United Nations Children's Fund. She was involved in many organizations including Council of 101, Femmes de Coeur, and Circle of Joan of Arc. Audrey married the love of her life Dean J Kilpatrick. They had a loving 19 year marriage before his passing in 2013. Audrey was also preceded in passing by her parents William S. Glendening and Itala Glendening, her brothers William J. Glendening, and Richard H. Glendening. She is survived by her brother Sherman W. Glendening, her stepchildren Ryan Kilpatrick and Ellen Kilpatrick. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Baldwin Fairchild East Altamonte Chapel 994 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs FL, 32701. A gathering of family and friends and prayer service will be held on March 26, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church on March 27, 2019 at 10am 1020 Montgomery Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, with Burial to follow at Palm Cemetery 1005 N New York Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019