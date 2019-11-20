Home

Augusta L. "Gussie" Simmons


1932 - 2019
Augusta L. "Gussie" Simmons Notice
Augusta Louise Simmons of Casselberry, Florida passed away on Nov. 17, 2019. Gussie was born on Feb. 10, 1932 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Belgian immigrants, Bernard and Louisa DeRoeck. She married Robert Vernon Simmons in 1955 and with their 2 sons lived in Illinois, Minnesota, California, and Florida while he served in the Navy. She had been a resident of Casselberry since 1971. Gussie was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church for many years. She was an avid bowler, tennis player, and sports fan. She is predeceased by her parents, 2 brothers, and husband Bob. She is survived by her 2 sons, Rob (Becky) of Fleming Island, Florida and Frank (Fiancee Lisa Landsberger) of Winter Garden, Florida and 2 grandchildren, Kevin (Ivy) Simmons and Robin(Lucas) Ellis, Lisa has 2 boys Matthew and Ryan. The family will receive friends at Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home at 994 E. Altamonte DR, Altamonte Springs on Thursday evening, Nov. 21 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church at 375 Sunset DR, Casselberry on Friday, Nov. 22 at 11:00 am. Internment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
