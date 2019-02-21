|
Barbara A. Buttacavoli, age 87 of Chuluota, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born July 9, 1931 in Prince Georges County, Maryland. She is survived by her Children, Martha, Sandra and Mack Jr; ten Grandchildren, ten Greatgrandchildren, five siblings, numerous nieces and nephews.A Gathering will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2-3 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 3 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oviedo Chapel, 501 E. Mitchell Hammock Rd. Oviedo, Florida 32765 407-366-8999. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildoviedo.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019