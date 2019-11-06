|
Barbara A. Gulash, 62, Orlando, Florida and formerly of Bradenton, Florida passed peacefully into the arms of the angels on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was a lifelong Florida resident, born on August 27, 1957, in Bradenton. She was the full-time caregiver for our mom and prior to that had a career in banking and teaching in Early Childhood Education. An avid pet lover, she dedicated many years to rescuing animals in need.
Preceded in death by our parents, Joseph and Stacia Gulash, Sr., she is survived by four sisters, Frances Gulash, Mary Taylor, Judy Woodruff and Trish Shinkle, three brothers, Ed, Joe Jr., and Richard Gulash, Sr., and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces/nephews. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019