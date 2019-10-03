Home

Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Barbara Batten "Bobbi" Shoultz

Barbara Batten "Bobbi" Shoultz Notice
Barbara passed away peacefully at home with her family on Friday, September 27, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer.

Barbara was born on December 9, 1942 in Orange General Hospital which is now Orlando Regional Medical Center on South Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida. She attended Delaney Elementary and graduated from from Boone High School in 1960. She retired in 2000 from SunTrust bank as Vice President and Loan Officer having over 35 years in banking.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years Carl Sr. of Melbourne, Fl., 3 sons, Ed of Murfreesboro, Tn., Chuck of Melbourne, Fl., and Tony of Bryceville, Fl., seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. One brother Don Batten of Knoxville, Tn.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father James Batten of Orlando, Fl. and her mother Margaret Batten of Knoxville, Tn.

A memorial service will be held in her memory at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory St. Melbourne. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
