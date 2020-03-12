|
|
Barbara Catone King, age 68, passed away March 8, 2020 following a long battle with lung cancer. Barbara was born in Queens, NY on May 2, 1951 to Albert and Joyce Catone. Barbara had a wonderful love for her family, close friends, beloved puppies, an active lifestyle, pickle ball, and travel. Barbara is survived by her husband Mark King; son Scott Donaldson (Rachael); daughter Amy Cooper (Ken); and four grandchildren Alysa Doll, Chelsea Cooper, Ryan and Reese Donaldson. She is also survived by her brother Bob Catone and sister Ginny Moccia (Dave), and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Orlando's St. Luke's United Methodist Church on Friday March 20, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to International Cancer Advocacy Network (ICAN) in her name at askican.org/donate.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020