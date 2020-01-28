|
Barbara Jane Gray, 90, of Lakeland, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born in Montpelier, Vermont, to the late Charles and Ethel Provost, Barbara spent her childhood in nearby Northfield before moving to Baltimore, Maryland in her early teens. After graduating from Kenwood High School, she worked at the Glenn L. Martin Company where she met her husband of 59 years, the late William Aird Gray. Like many Martin wives, she moved to Maitland, Florida in 1967 where she was a homemaker and church volunteer for forty-one years. A loving mother, grandmother and friend, Barbara will be missed. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Provost. She is survived by her daughters Patricia (Timothy) Neff and Theresa (Joseph) Lauretta, six grandsons and four great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, 2020, 1:30 p.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland, with a reception following at Arbor Hills Independent Living Residence. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or to Harrison School for the Arts HPA. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020