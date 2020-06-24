Barbara Holden Cain
Barbara Holden Cain of Altamonte Springs, FL, died on June 10, 2020 at age 96. Loving mother of John (wife-Karen) Cain and Barbee (husband-Scott) Cain-Sibbitt. Grandmother of Susan, Stephen, David, Heather, Deborah-deceased, John and Christian. Preceded in death by her sister, Billie Holden Aldhizer. Aunt of Cherie Aldhizer, Deane Aldhizer and Bill Aldhizer.

Barbara was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 22, 1924 to parents Deane and Minnie Holden. In addition to the boundless love she had for her family and friends, she was an accomplished business entrepreneur. Beginning her career as a model, founding a modeling agency and ultimately a highly successful interior design company – Cain Interiors. Funeral (private) service date and specific location (St. Petersburg Beach, FL area) is to be determined and will be announced by family members.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
