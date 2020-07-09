Age 88, of Winter Park, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2020. Barbara, affectionately known as "Bebe" and "Skeeter" by her family growing up, was born in Orlando, FL on September 1, 1931 to Nelson Jacob Menges and Elizabeth Hey Menges. Barbara graduated from Orlando Sr. High School in 1949 and attended Rollins College, where she would ride the public bus from Orlando to attend college classes. In her younger years, Barbara was an avid horsewoman, riding the "barrels" with her horses and riding her horse, Pal, in the Orlando Christmas Parade. Barbara met and married the love of her life, her Sweetie Pie, John Renton Tilden, Sr., on June 4, 1960 at Knowles Memorial Chapel at Rollins College. At the time she married, Barbara was a legal secretary with the law office of Bishop and Bornstein, where she developed her interest in the law. Barbara retired from that job to take another position that she loved most, raising her children, Ren, Fleet and Tyler. Barbara instilled a strong work ethic in her children and would often say "get your work done first, play later." While raising her family, Barbara was involved in many organizations including Merit Member of the Orlando Day Nursery, PTA, Garden Club and several Canary fancier clubs. Once her children left for college, she and Johnny traveled the world and sailed the West coast of Florida in their beloved sailboat, Insouciant. As the traveling relaxed, she greatly enjoyed spending valuable time with her grandchildren, often sharing special lunch and shopping dates. Nothing was more important to her than her husband, children and grandchildren. They were her true joy in life. Not one to sit idle, Barbara worked in her son's law firm for 25 years faithfully, diligently and dutifully serving as his right hand until the end. Thank you for all your good, hard work, Mom, and I love you. Barbara had a love for birds and flowers, breeding canaries and parrots, and raising camelias and day lilies. Barbara will be deeply missed by her Sons, John Renton, Jr. (Theresa), Nelson Fleetwood (Lynnette), Daughter Tyler Tilden Kirby. Affectionately known as 'Oma', Barbara will also be deeply missed by her 6 grandchildren, Austin Clayton Kirby, Mia Nicole Kirby, Morgan Alexander Kirby, Taylor Haley Tilden, Nelson Jacob Tilden and Nathaniel Harrison Tilden of Winter Park. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., at Palm Cemetery, 1005 N. New York Ave. Winter Park, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Florida Elks Children's Therapy Services, P.O. Box 49, Umatilla, FL 32784.



