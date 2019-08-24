|
Barbara J. Norberg, 87, passed away peacefully on August 17th. She served as a Girl Scout Leader for many years and was an active member of Pine Castle UMC for more than 50 years. Barbara's faith was unwavering and guided all the days of her life. She planted the seeds of faith in the hearts of many.
Barbara loved to entertain and hosted many celebrations. She enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with her family. Barbara especially cherished her time with three grandchildren, Jenny, Katie, and Noah; and great-granddaughter, Autumn. She will be truly missed by her daughters, Janette, Cindy and Lori, as well as her brother Gordon and all whose lives she touched.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Pine Castle, UMC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Castle UMC in her memory.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019