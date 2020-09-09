Barbara Jean Menning, 71, of Central Florida, passed away on August 28, 2020. She was born in 1949 and raised in Milwaukee, WI. She attended the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee earning an English Broad Field Major. She worked as a junior high reading resource teacher in the Milwaukee Public Schools. In 1971, she married her college sweetheart, Ralph Menning, and together they had 2 children. In 1999, Barbara and Ralph relocated to Oviedo, FL. Barbara was an avid reader and a lifelong learner with diverse interests including art, history, politics and fiction. She enjoyed traveling and cherished family gatherings.



Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was loved very much and will be missed immensely. Barbara is survived by her husband, Ralph; younger son, Andrew with partner Duc-Huy; older son, Curtis with wife Lyndsey; grandchildren, Isaac and Sydney; and brother-in-law, Clifford. A virtual funeral service is planned for the end of September with burial in Wisconsin.



