Barbara Lanier McGee,90,of Orlando, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Barbara was born in Atlanta, Ga on July 1, 1929. Barbara was married to the love of her life William R. McGee, Sr. for 64 years, married on December 18, 1948. He preceded her in death as well as her parents Theodore and Ethel Lanier, and sister June Beckham Wagner. Barbara is survived by her son William R.Jr., daughter Claudia Vogt, son Ted (Meg), granddaughter Clayton (Brent) Hedin, grandsons Lane and William R., III, great-grandsons Hampton and Cooper Hedin.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00pm located at Church on the Drive, 1914 Edgewater Dr. Orlando, Fl. 32804.
In lieu of flowers please donate to either Hug Fund at Arden Courts, 1057 Willa Springs Dr., Winter Springs, Fl 32708 or ADRC (Alzheimer's and Dementia Resource Center), 715 Douglas Ave., Altamonte Springs, Fl. 32714 or go to www.adrccares.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020