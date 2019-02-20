Barbara Robertson Laux was born in Hartford, Ct. in 1926. She grew up in the small Connecticut town of Coventry and graduated from Manchester, CT high school in 1944. She was one of six children of Lawrence and Isobel Gall Robertson. Barbara attended the University of Connecticut at Storrs and worked there from 1945 - 1952. She was secretary to the dean of the liberal arts college when she married James M. Laux in 1952. She and her husband, a professor of history, lived in Cincinnati, OH from 1957 - 1995. In these years she worked as an assistant to the vice president of finance of the Lunkenheimer valve company and volunteered extensively at the local public radio station, at Bethesda Hospital, and at the League of Women Voters. The Laux's had three sons: Robert J. and his wife Zakina, who now live in London, England, Stephen A. and his wife Marianne, who live in West Chester, OH, and Fritz L. and his wife Liliana who live in Tulsa, OK. After Jim's retirement in 1995, the Laux's moved to Mount Dora, FL, where Barbara was active in the Hospice organization and in the Friends of the Library. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary