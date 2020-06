Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Lee Pratt, 80, of Orlando, FL, passed away on June 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life will take place at Carey Hand Colonial FH at 5pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to: Carey Hand Colonial FH. Please visit careyhand.com

