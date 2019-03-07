Barbara Mink Williams passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 92. Born in Winter Garden, FL on December 29, 1926, she was a lifelong resident of the Orlando area. She was the daughter of Ivor and Georgia Mink and was preceded in death by her siblings Deane Mink (Valdosta), Pat Lawton Pleva (Orlando) and Cynthia Mink (Altamonte Springs) as well as her husband of 54 years, Randall. She graduated in the class of 1944 from Orlando High School. Barbara has 3 children, Alan (Sharon), Bonnie, and Cindi Gay (Tommy), 2 grandchildren, Randi Ross (Rick) and Katie March (Tyler), 1 surrogate grandchild, Poonam Mudvari (Kathmandu, Nepal) and 16 nieces and nephews. Barbara, also known as Yia -Yia by her granddaughters, was a happy person who enjoyed her travels with Randall in their motorhome, going to Gator football games, visiting Ponce Inlet and New Smyrna beach, as well as Waynesville, NC for the summers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Quest (questinc.org) or First United Methodist Church Orlando (firstchurchorlando.org). Services will be held Saturday March 9 at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 994 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701. Visitation with the family (10:00AM) and service (11:00AM) will be followed by a Celebration of Life. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary