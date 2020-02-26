|
|
Barbara Price Winnette of Winter Park, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Barbara was born in Adairsville, Georgia on April 22, 1938. She grew up on Lookout Mountain in Fort Payne, Alabama.
Barbara worked for the Federal Government for 38 years. The last 29 years of her Federal career was with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management as the Assistant Area Manager for the State of Florida. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Winter Park. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, decorating and shopping. Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Orbie Preston and Lillie Mae Price. She is survived by her daughter, Melody (Jim) Mitchell and her granddaughters Madison and Sydney. She is also survived by dear friends Barry and Susan Nichols, Amy and Mike Bocenegra and her sister Betty Durham from Bay City, TX. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11:00 am at the Palm Cemetery in Winter Park. A reception will follow at the First Baptist Church of Winter Park.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020