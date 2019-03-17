Barbara "Bebe" Taylor passed away, unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 27th in Palm Coast, Florida. She was 68. Bebe was born on February 4th, 1951 in Deland, Florida to the late Richard and Leone Sawyer and attended high school at Deland High before graduating from Stetson University. Later, Bebe received her master's degree in Behavioral Psychology from the University of Central Florida. She spent her entire career teaching and in the service of vulnerable and special needs children on behalf of the State of Florida, the Lake County school district and in private practice. She spent her adult life raising her four children– Dodge Taylor (Kyshia), Kelly Brennan Merrill (Dave), Lani Taylor, and Lindsay Taylor in Mount Dora. She is also survived by her sister Jo DeMari and 4 grandchildren that adore and miss her. She will be placed to rest, next to her mother and father, at a private graveside service in Deland. The family invites you to join them at a celebration of Bebe's full life at Pisces Rising in Mount Dora, Florida on Friday, March 22nd from 3-5 p.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the in her memory. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary