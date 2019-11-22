Home

KATZENBERG, BARRY NEAL, 90, went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019, after complications from COPD. He is the son of Raymond (Ray) Katzenberg and Lotta (Toddie) Katzenberg (Spencer) of Genoa City, Wisconsin. He is survived by their three children, Dona Rae Butterfield (Lance), Steven Neal Katzenberg (Barbara) and Linda Lee Barnes; grandchildren, Patricia Carey (Patrick), Jennifer Lee (Ramon Serrano), Jared Butterfield (Erika) and Joni Butterfield; great grandchildren, Kyle Carey, Ryan Carey, Michael Carey, Ommysara Serrano, Rosalinda Serrano, Zeake Butterfield, and Levi Butterfield.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
