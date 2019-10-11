|
|
Beatrice B. Case "Bea", 82, of Orlando passed away on October 5, 2019. She was born at Taft, Florida, to her mother, Rose (Tice) Bartlett. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose (Tice) McCray, brothers Jack and Lenard (Buddy) Bartlett. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, George of Orlando, daughter Delores Jones, Spokane WA, sons Danny of Orlando, Dale of Lake Mary, Gary of Orlando, granddaughter Danielle Jones, grandson Scott and her devoted grand dog shadow. A Celebration of Life will be held at College Park United Methodist Church, October 26, 2019 at 2 P.M.. The family will receive guests at a reception in the church's fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Children Diabetes Research Program, at JDRF, Central Florida Chapter, 1820 Lee Road, suite 132, Winter Park, Fl 32789.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019