Belinda Anderson/Everette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belinda E. Anderson/Everette

Belinda E. Anderson/Everette Notice
Belida passed away on Jan. 20th, 2019 in Milton, Fl. She was born in Naperville, Il. on Nov 5th, 1973. She is survived by daughter, McKenzie Jean Everette, Parents Robert & Patricia Anderson, Siblings Scott L. Anderson and Dawn M. Anderson /Vroombout as well as several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Real Life Christian Church located at 2413 S. Goldenrod Rd., Orlando, Fl.
In lieu of flowers please cosider contributing to your nearest no kill animal shelter.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
