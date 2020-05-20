On Sunday, May 17th, Benita Buth, our loving mother, passed away at the age of 81. Benita was born on December 25th, 1938, a beautiful Christmas baby, to Jules and Rose Kaplan, in Philadelphia, PA. She moved to Orlando in 1971, where she raised her four sons, Marc, Scott, Keith and Tracy. Benita was blessed to have two grandchildren, Jason and Tara, as well as two great-grandchildren, Leah and Avery.
A Celebration of Benita's Life will be held in August in the greater Orlando area. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN 352-376-7556
A Celebration of Benita's Life will be held in August in the greater Orlando area. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN 352-376-7556
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020.