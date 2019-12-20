|
|
Benjamin Green Ford was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on October 31, 1969 and died in Orlando, Florida December 4, 2019.
He is survived by his mother Raddi Warfield and her husband Buck Warfield of Edmond, Oklahoma and his father Frank Ford of Orlando, Florida, his brothers: Chip Ford of Orlando, Florida, Giovanni Chimento of Golden, Colorado and his sister, Mary Baggett of Fayettville, Arkansas.
Benjamin was a passionate pet owner, pouring his heart into his cats: Oscar, Hermie, Flash and Spot. He was an ardent Las Angels Dodgers and Green Bay Packer fan. He was also a lifelong fan of the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Golden Knights. He was a huge car buff and a proud owner of a mint condition 1982 Mazda RX 7. He held strong convictions and beliefs and was more than willing to bring his wit and humor to any type of debate.
Benjamin met his life's challenges with admirable self-awareness and good humor. If you were a member of Ben's family or a friend, you were the recipient of his trademark intense loyalty and dedication.
Ben loved and was loved deeply by his family and friends.
