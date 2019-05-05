Home

Benjamin Suazo, 84, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Ben was married to Betty Suazo for 62 years and a member of Calvary Orlando. Ben was employed for 42 years by Miller Bearings of Orlando. Ben was preceded in death by his brother William Suazo and sister Gladys Buskirk Weeks. He is survived by his wife, Betty and two children Craig Suazo (Janet) and Karen Suazo and his brother Robert Suazo. He is also survived by two grandsons, Peter Suazo and Benjamin Johnson. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St, Winter Park on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to the care of National Cremation and Burial Society, 7565 Red Bug Lake Road, Oviedo. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to MAPS RV Ministry, 1445 Boonville Ave, Springfield, Mo 65802 or Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St, Winter Park, Fl 32789.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 5, 2019
