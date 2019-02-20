|
age 98, passed away peacefully on February 1st. She was born in Goltry, Oklahoma, on December 30, 1920, to Charles and Gladys Hopkins. Berenice was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon L. Yarian. She is survived by her four children: Janice Preston, Patricia Biron, Eldon, Jr. (Skip), and Susan Yarian, and by her grandchildren: Julia Biron, Francesca Buzzi, and Zoe Buzzi. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 10, at 1pm, at Noah's Event Center in Lake Mary, Florida. Please contact Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home in Altamonte Springs, Florida, for details.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019