Bernice A. Mizell

Bernice A. Mizell Notice
Bernice Arrington Mizell passed away Tuesday September 10 in Clermont, Florida at the age of 90. She is survived by daughter Janice Ritenuti (Bob), Swiftwater PA, son Andrew Collins of Richmond, Virginia, grandson Michael Ritenuti (Danielle), granddaughter Sarah Ritenuti Sokso (Jeff), stepsons Rick (Bonnie), Maitland, Florida and Bob Mizell, Orlando Florida, step granddaughters Kristin Myers Pilgrim, and Megan Myers Baptist (Rob), step-grandson John Mizell (Tara) and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of over 47 years, Richard (Dick) C. Mizell. A native of Amelia Virginia, she and Dick enjoyed a relaxed and long retirement in the Green Valley community before moving to Superior Residences in Clermont. Their love for one another, friends and family serves as a wonderful example of lives well lived.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019
