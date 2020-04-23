Bertha Jane Crissey, age 81, of Orlando, Florida passed away at her residence on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born near Monroe's Corner and Summerfield, Florida on April 8, 1939 to parents Silas and Elizabeth (Smith) Watts. She is survived by her husband Merrill Dow Crissey; daughter, Emily Nanette (Chris) Rank; sons, Merrill Dow "Chip" (Chie) Crissey Jr., Aaron Lee (Yuko) Crissey; sister, Linda Sue Diaz. She is preceded in death by her father, Silas Watts, Mother, Elizabeth Watts. Services will be private for family. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Orlando. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.