More Obituaries for Bertice Baker
Bertice Gaddy Baker

Bertice Gaddy Baker

Bertice Gaddy Baker Notice
Bertice Gaddy Baker, 92, of Winter Park, Florida, formerly of Ashland, KY, passed into the hands of the Lord on September 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. After high school, Bert proudly served his country in an Army Intelligence Unit that was a predecessor to the NSA. Until the day of his passing, Bert took great satisfaction in managing his two businesses - Patton Lumber Company and Kinner Lumber Company - in Ashland, KY. Bert was a dedicated family man. He and Lois, his wife of 72 years, raised three daughters, Beverly Moore (Lou) of Ashland, KY, Wanda Baker of Charlotte, NC, and Denise Neyer (Tom) of Tavares, FL. He was very proud of his six grandchildren, Collin Elam (Jackie), Shea Herron (Keith), Erica Kramer (Ryan), Evan Neyer (DeeDee), Jonathan Neyer, as well as his nine great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place at South Ashland United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on October 26th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Ashland Methodist Church or Melanoma Research Alliance at curemelanoma.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
