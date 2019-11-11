Home

Bertie H. Kost, 83, of Tavares, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in Bainbridge, Georgia, she moved to Tavares in 1949 from Bainbridge, Georgia. She was a Clerk with the State Attorney's Office, was a member of the Anna Miller Circle and Bay Street Baptist Church, Eustis. Bertie is survived by her son, David L. Hill (Lisa Hamilton), Deland, FL; daughter, Connie D. DeLong (Jimmie), Eustis, FL; brother, Wesley Humphrey, Mount Dora, FL; 3 grandchildren, Dean DeLong, Zachary DeLong, Emily Hill; 2 great-grandchildren, Colton and Camden. Services will be held at Bay Street Baptist Church, Eustis on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Tavares Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to or to in Gainesville, FL. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
