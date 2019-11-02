Home

Bessie (Sally) was born in Birmingham, Alabama, Aug. 6, 1914. She married Robert Hurley in 1936 and had one child, Jane. They moved to Orlando in 1952 and she became secretary at College Park Methodist Church. After 30 years, she retired she volunteered with Alzheimer's patients for several years. She loved her family and her ministry was serving others as Jesus taught in Matt. 25:40. She is survived by her daughter Jane McCoy and son-in-law David, 3 grandchildren, Randy McCoy, Mike McCoy (Alyson) and Molly Townsend (Tim) and 2 almost perfect great grandchildren, Reese and Laine Townsend. Celebration of Life service will be held Sat, Nov 9 at 10:00 at College Park United Methodist Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
