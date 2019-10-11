|
|
Bethea "Betty" S. Pallone, 95, of Orlando, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Orlando.
Betty was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 21, 1924.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald and her daughter, Sally.
She moved to Orlando in 1954, and served as an Elder, Deacon, and Church Treasurer at the former Calvary Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughters Linda (Ken) Myers, Beth (Dennis) Pallone Viera; three grandchildren, Chris (Susanne) Myers, Stacy (Bobby) Calfo, Hannah (Matt) Arida, and three great grandchildren, Kenan and Kylie Calfo and Grayson Myers.
Graveside services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Highland Memory Gardens Apopka.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Encore at Avalon Park for their loving care.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019