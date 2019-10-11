Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
3329 E. Semoran Boulevard
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 869-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Bethea Pallone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bethea S. Pallone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bethea S. Pallone Notice
Bethea "Betty" S. Pallone, 95, of Orlando, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Orlando.

Betty was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 21, 1924.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald and her daughter, Sally.

She moved to Orlando in 1954, and served as an Elder, Deacon, and Church Treasurer at the former Calvary Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her daughters Linda (Ken) Myers, Beth (Dennis) Pallone Viera; three grandchildren, Chris (Susanne) Myers, Stacy (Bobby) Calfo, Hannah (Matt) Arida, and three great grandchildren, Kenan and Kylie Calfo and Grayson Myers.

Graveside services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Highland Memory Gardens Apopka.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Encore at Avalon Park for their loving care.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bethea's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
Download Now