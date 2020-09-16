Betty Bryan Martin, 91, passed away on September 9th, 2020 in Salinas, California. She was born on July 10th, 1929, in Atlanta , Ga, to Charlie and Doris Bryan who proceeded her in death.



Betty married her beloved husband , Alva Ray Martin, Jr. on August 28th 1954, and was married for 61 years before Ray's passing in 2015. They raised three children in Maitland, Florida, where they were members of St. John's Lutheran Church ( Winter Park, Fl) and Redeemer Lutheran Church (Oviedo, Fl.) Betty and Rays fondest memories include the years they spent in Atlanta, Ga. and New Smyrna Beach, Fl., with family and friends whom she keep dear to her heart over the years.



Betty volunteered her time and talents to include the Lutheran Church, and to Salinas Sunrise Senior Living ,where she was the assistant activities coordinator, and a ray of southern charm for the residents and staff.



Betty will fondly be remembered as 'Betty B', for her joyous and kind nature, creative poem writing and deep love for her family.



Betty is survived by her three children: Janet Geiger (husband Tom) Bradley Martin (wife Laurie) Cherylanne Martin (husband Stephen Plum) and her four grandchildren: Bryan (wife Marlene) Lauren, Mitchell and Kai.



