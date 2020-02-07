|
|
Betty Bell Dayton, 94, recently of Bristol, Virginia and longtime resident of Eustis, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep with her loving family nearby on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born in Mankato, MN on April 9, 1925, daughter of the late Retus Leon and Pearl Leona Herman Bell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Alldis Dayton; son, Kurt William Knaub; brother, Retus Bell; and sister, Sara Agner.
Betty was a loving and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a housewife all her life. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing golf, tennis and bridge.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Lucy Knaub and Bonnie Dayton Masland; two sons, Bill Dayton and wife Wendy and Al Knaub and wife Joy; daughter-in-law, Angela Knaub; eight grandchildren, Clint, Grant, Casey, and Craig Knaub, Laura Wells, John, Michael, and Emily Dayton; 12 great grandchildren; two nephews, Dick Bell and wife Georgi and Rob Bell and wife Cheri; three nieces, Winnie Bell Bentdahl, Ann Bell Sheller and husband Dale and Patty Bell. The family would like to express a special thank you to the caregivers at both the Christian Care Center of Bristol and Oakmont at Gordon Park for all the love and care shown to Betty during her stay there.
There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to a in honor of Betty Dayton. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms. Dayton and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276)-669-6141.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020