Betty Boston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Connell Boston

Betty Connell Boston Notice
Betty moved on into the next stage of life on July 31st, 2019. Betty lived a full life graduating from local schools and universities. After college, Betty became a teacher and in her career Betty was the teacher who began the initial education program for students with disabilities in Orange County Public Schools in 1959. She was a pioneer for our district. Betty enjoyed crafts with friends, weekly lunches with the Tuesday Diners, traveling and reading. Betty wanted people to lead peaceful lives, be kind to one another and to help each other. She was survived by and a mother to Betty (Dennis) Whitamore, Glenda (Gene) Loew, Ouida (Ron) Peavy, Orville (deceased) and wife Kathy Boston, Margaret (Jerry) Nixon and Stacey (Albert) Berban. Betty is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren and more family, friends and former students who have been touched by her love. Services will be held at Windermere Union Church in Windermere on Saturday, August 3rd at 7:00 P.M.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
