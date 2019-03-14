Home

Harden-Pauli Funeral Home
1617 South Bay Street
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 357-4126
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Life Community Church
Eustis, FL
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Life Community Church
Eustis, FL
Betty Flippo Beard, 88, of Eustis, FL passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was a graduate of Stetson University in the Class of 1952. Betty married Laurier A. Beard in 1952. They moved back to Central Florida in 1954 from Fort Gordon, Georgia. Betty was a teacher in the Lake County Public School System. She was the Music Director of First Baptist Church of Eustis from 1971-1996 during a time where a woman music director was a new and progressive idea. Betty was also the first Music Director of the Life Community Church in Eustis in 1997. Betty loved music, painting, reading action and mystery novels, her time in New Smyrna Beach and competitive dancing. Betty is widowed by her husband Laurier A. Beard Sr. She is survived by her Daughter Debbie B. Crow (Bill) of Eustis, FL, Robin B. Orlando (Joe) of Leesburg, FL Son, Laurier "Larry" A. Beard, Jr. (Terri) of Eustis, FL; and Daughter Stacy B. Asble (Rusty) of Cleveland, TN; 11 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren. She is also survived by Sisters, Kay F. Peebles of Port Orange, FL and Bobbie F. Midkiff of Gastonia, NC. Family visitation will be held at Life Community Church, Eustis on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 12:00 to 2 PM. The Service will be at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to https://tunnel2towers.org. Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019
