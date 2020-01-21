Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens
Apopka, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Winter Park, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Frances Jones Wood


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Frances Jones Wood Notice
Betty Frances Jones Wood left this world for her Heavenly home on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020. Betty was born in Orlando, FL on Feb. 12, 1931 to Joseph & Frances Jones. Betty married the love of her life, Edward Wood, Sr., on Jun. 26, 1951. They have four children, Ed Wood, Jr. (Dana), Diana May (Ken), Susan Wood, and Vickie Lyons (Steve).

Betty was a strong Christian woman and was always willing to share her faith. She was also a prayer warrior. Throughout her life she served the Lord in many capacities: she taught Sunday School, teens, adults, sang in the choir, was an excellent pianist, she mentored young people, she had a card ministry, and served in any way that she could.

She loved her husband so much and dedicated her whole life to him and to her family. They enjoyed traveling and were able to visit the Holy Land, Europe, Japan, New Zealand and all 50 U.S. states. They loved seeing all of God's creation. As a mom to four children, she was very loving and caring to each one. She kept the family organized, got everyone where they needed to go whether it was church, school, scouts, piano lessons or any other of the numerous activities. She was a great cook and her family especially loved her yeast rolls and cinnamon rolls.

Betty is survived by six grandchildren: Stephen Wood (Julie), Michael Wood, Matthew May (Kristin), Michelle Hunter (William), Jessica Vig (Mike), and Cassidy Decker (Alex); great-grandchildren: Katherine, Ellie, and Claire Wood, Hogan and Haylin Hunter, Allie Sidun, and Maddox May.

A graveside service will be on Jan. 23 at 11AM at Highland Memory Gardens, Apopka. A Celebration of Life service will be held Jan. 25 at 11AM at First Christian Church, Winter Park. Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home, www.degusipe.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -