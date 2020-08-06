Betty Jane Rogers Hallman, age 77, of Green Cove Springs, FL, passed away peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020.
Mrs. Hallman was born May 14, 1943 in Jacksonville, FL to the late James Boyd Rogers and Doris Mildred Long Rogers. She retired from McDowell Hospital as a Lab Technician.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donnie Hallman, Sr.
Those left behind to cherish Mrs. Hallman's memory are two children, Kerri Spartz (Steve) of Marion, NC and Donnie Hallman, Jr. (Michelle) of Murphy, NC; four grandchildren, Kelli, Kristi, Courtney and Shannon; three great-grandsons, Jacob, Lucas and Rhett; two siblings, Kathie Smith (Vern) and Douglas Rogers (Francine); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Hallman's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Mrs. Hallman's memory are asked to consider Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606. Phone # (352)378-2121.
Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
