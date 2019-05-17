Home

Betty Jean Crouse

CROUSE, BETTY "JEAN"86 of Longwood, and formerly of Plant City, FL went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2019. Born in Pocahontas, West Virginia. Jean was the wife of Paul Crouse, Sr. (deceased). Sisters: Doris Madson, Darla York, Deanna Rogala. Jean was a devout Christian and loved singing in the church choir. She enjoyed gardening, arts & crafts, and sewing. She was a proud mother of 3 children: Paul Crouse, Jr., Vicki Lupo, and Pam Mawdsley; five grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20 at noon at the First Baptist Church Midway, 2902 Midway Rd, Plant City, FL 33565, the family will receive friends at 11:00am. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haught.care
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 17 to May 18, 2019
