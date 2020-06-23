Abbott, Betty Jo (B.J.) Eckholdt age 84, passed on June 17, 2020.
She was born on September 27, 1935 in Umatilla, FL, the daughter of Raymond F. Eckholdt and Fannie Mae Eckholdt (Dutton). She was raised in Mount Dora and dearly loved her home town. B.J. graduated from Mt Dora High and attended Florida State University. She married her beloved husband of 57 years, Charles W. Abbott, January 9, 1959 and they raised their three daughters in Maitland, FL. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Maitland.
B.J. was active in her community, with membership and leadership roles in various organizations and always supporting her husband and daughters interests. She had a great interest and talent for interior decorating and enjoyed working in the office of a dear friend's interior design company. Betty Jo is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie, her sister, Dorothy Pempey (Eckholdt) and her parents. She is the beloved mother of Brenda Robertson (Jeff), Kathy Hayes (Dale) and Abby Shear (Mark) and grandmother of Emily and Wesley Robertson, Holly, Haley and Hunter Hayes and Samantha and Sarah Shear.
Her legacy of strong Faith in God, unconditional love for family and friends and numerous good works of helping those in need, will live on in all those who were touched by her kind, loving heart and strong spirit! My prayer for you is that you will overflow more and more with love for others, and at the same time keep on growing in spiritual knowledge and insight. Philippians 1:9
The family had a graveside service in Mount Dora on Monday, June 22. Gifts in her name can be made to The Village of Gainesville Foundation- Associate Scholarship Fund: https://thevillageonline.com/Foundation/ or checks can be sent to 8000 NW 27th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.