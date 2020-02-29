|
|
Betty Joan Mauk, 85, of Winter Park Florida, passed away after a brief illness on February 4, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living, in DeLand Florida. Born in Valley Stream, NY, her parents, Eugene and Elizabeth Smythe and her brother, Robert Smytheall predeceased her. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene Mauk. Betty is survived by her 3 children; Ronald Mauk of DeLand, Fla, Steven Mauk of Williamstown, MA and Susan LLewellyn, of Chuluota, Fla.,and 5 grandchildren;Tyler Mauk, Michelle Hugger, Jennifer Llewellyn, Joshua Llewellyn, and Rachel Caroline. A love for people and banking, Betty worked in banking for over 45 years including FirstBank Florida, in Olando and Federal Trust in Sanford. She was loved by her customers as she would make a point to know them personally, always greeting them with her wonderful smile. Betty lived at her home in Winter Park, Fla since 1972. Although from the Northeast, she considered Winter Park her home. She was a wonderful neighbor, helping anyone in need and always ready with her fabulous baked goods. Betty will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at VITAS Hospice, for the exceptional care provided to Betty and for the support and guidance given to the family. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." A memorial service will be held on Wednesday ,March 11 at 1 PM, at Collison Family Funeral Home, 3806 Howell Branch Rd, Winter Park, Fl. collisonfamilyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VITAS Hospice program. Web: www.vitascommunityconnection.org
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020