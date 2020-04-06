|
|
beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Franks, passed away April 2,2020 at the age of 92. She was born on January 29, 1928 in St. Louis, MO, daughter of the late Harold Gossler and Myrtle Brown Gossler. She moved to Central Florida in 1956. She is survived by her son, David Albert Spain, and his wife Lisa; and granddaughter Christina. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Lee Hammersla, who was married to David Hammersla, (Linda). She supported her first husband, the late Albert L. Spain, in his career as executive director of Florida Lumber and Building Materials Dealers Association. She was also a displayer for Home Interiors and Gifts Inc. She later became an executive secretary for Amerifirst Savings and Loan, and retired from Lynx bus service as executive secretary for the chief executive officer. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Orlando, where she was active in many clubs. Private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Westminster Winter Park at a later date when social conditions permit. Please check the funeral home website for updates. Contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Cornerstone Hospice, 5655 S. Orange Ave. Edgewood, FL 32809. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020