Betty Billingsly, 87, of Windermere , passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. Betty was born in Springfield, Missouri the youngest child of Arch and Clara Elvy. She married Al Billingsly and moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she raised her three children. Betty earned both her bachelors and masters degrees and taught elementary education for 25 years. She retired to Clermont, Florida and was an active member of her church, enjoyed music and volunteering. She is survived by her sister Dorothy, daughter Marina (Dan), and sons Rusty (Meredith) and Ted (Michelle) as well as 6 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Methodist church on March 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's, 4851 Apopka-Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32819.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019