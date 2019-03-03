Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Billingsly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Louise Billingsly

Notice Condolences Flowers

Betty Louise Billingsly Notice
Betty Billingsly, 87, of Windermere , passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. Betty was born in Springfield, Missouri the youngest child of Arch and Clara Elvy. She married Al Billingsly and moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she raised her three children. Betty earned both her bachelors and masters degrees and taught elementary education for 25 years. She retired to Clermont, Florida and was an active member of her church, enjoyed music and volunteering. She is survived by her sister Dorothy, daughter Marina (Dan), and sons Rusty (Meredith) and Ted (Michelle) as well as 6 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Methodist church on March 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's, 4851 Apopka-Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32819.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.