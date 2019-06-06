Orlando Sentinel Notices
Betty McMillian Bell, age 81, of Orlando, FL passed away April 12, 2019. Born June 18, 1937 in Parkton, NC. After living in Auburn, AL for the previous 15 years, Betty returned to Orlando in 2016. Betty was preceded in death by: Irvin O. Bell Jr. (husband of 56 years) Jeanette Wood (mother) Bobbie and Archie Coleman (identical twin sister and brother-in-law) and Linda Newcomb (sister). Survived by brother-in-law Norman (Woody) Newcomb; daughters, Sherri (Don) Jennings, Jeanna Dauphinee; grandchildren, Jessika, Jaime, Cory, Tyler; great grandson Gavin and many dear friends and family. Visitation and memorial service to be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 800 2nd Ave, Opelika, AL 36801. Arrangements by Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (East Orlando Chapel).
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 6 to June 9, 2019
