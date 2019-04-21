Beulah Mae Nolan Hayhurst, 91, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, West Virginia. She was born in Piney West Virginia on January 9, 1928 a daughter of the late Alma (White) Nolan and Anderson "Dock" Nolan.She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Lee Hayhurst; two sons, Robert Hayhurst and Robin Hayhurst; her brothers, Carl Noland, Bruce Noland, Rex Noland and a sister, Emma Harbert. She was a devoted mother, wife and homemaker. In addition, along with her husband Morris, she was owner and operator of a music and vending business and her family oil and gas company. She was a member of the Whitehall Church of Christ.Mrs. Hayhurst is survived by her son, Ronald Hayhurst of Orlando, Florida; two grandchildren, Christine Davis and her husband Jim and Brian Hayhurst all of Morgantown and three great grandchildren, Audrey Davis, Elizabeth Davis and Katherine Davis.Also surviving are two sisters, Jaye West of Fairmont and Sharon Shultz of Moundsville. Friends and family will be received at the Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, WV on Tuesday from 11am to 1pm the funeral service will be at 11am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Evangelist Kevin Lough officiating. Interment will follow at the Bridgeport Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the Hayhurst Family at www.carpenterandford.com. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary